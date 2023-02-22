Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast | Holi Re Rasiya Review: Maithili Shines Among Seedhe Maut & Ravi Kishan

Podcast | Holi Re Rasiya Review: Maithili Shines Among Seedhe Maut & Ravi Kishan

Coke Studio Bharat's second release 'Holi Re Rasiya' features Maithili Thakur, Ravi Kishan, and Seedhe Maut. 
Prateek Lidhoo
In this episode of Do I Like It, Prateek talks about Holi Re Rasiya

Right in time for Holi, the song is an energetic one. For the new season of Coke Studio Bharat, Maithili Thakur teams up with Delhi's hip-hop duo Seedhe Maut and Ravi Kishan for 'Holi Re Rasiya'.

Combining such different forms and styles of music in a single song is not an easy task. But it's not perfect in its entirety. Tune in to find out! 

In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?

Now, ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?

