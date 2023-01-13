Socialist, Politician, Friend: Life & Times of Sharad Yadav in His Final Tweets

"I appreciate the Hon'ble Supreme Court's stay on Allahabad High Court's direction to hold UP civic elections without OBC quota," said Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) leader and former Union Minister Sharad Yadav on 5 January in his last tweet, days before his demise.

One of the tallest socialist leaders in India, Sharad Yadav (75) passed away on the night of Thursday, 12 January, in Gurugram. An agriculturist, educationist, and an engineer, Yadav shared a good equation even with his opponents.

Here's a look at Yadav's political journey via some of his tweets in his final days.