Podcast | Taking Notes On 'Ghodey Pe Sawaar', Inkaar in 'Qala'

The movie and the soundtrack of Netflix's Qala is one to be counted among the OTT's finest productions. But what does the word 'qala' mean? When spelt as k-a-l-a which means art, it becomes an instant association that the movie is about art.



Q-a-l-a, however, has its origins in Arabic and means a fortress or a castle, which in Hindustani, is called qila. With Amit Trivedi's painfully haunting soundtrack underlying the brilliant wallpaper-like cinematography by Siddharth Divan, the movie is a sure treat for the eyes.



We picked out two songs from the film for our lessons in Urdu this week. Tune in as Fabeha Syed explores the themes of inkaar and iqraar.