'Zara Muskuraiye, Aap Lucknow Mein Hain' – A Tale of Comedy in Tragedy In this week's episode of Qisse Kahaniyaan, two men hit the road from Delhi to Lucknow for a business meeting. Athar Rather Podcast Published:

All memorable journeys aren't always pleasant. Some of them baffle you so much that they are hard to forget.

In this week's episode of the Qisse Kahaniyaan podcast, two men hit the road from Delhi to Lucknow for a business meeting. The journey throws all sorts of surprises at them to make it an ordeal. How and when will they reach their destination? Find out in this tragicomic episode.

The biggest of the tragedies being their driver. What happens to them during this journey? Tune in.