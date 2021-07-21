'Red Colour Ke Jootey': When a Pair of Shoes is Your Only Wish

'Red color ke jootey' is the story of a kid who grew up before his time.
(Image: The Quint/ Aman Verma)
What is the biggest thing you can wish for in life? There is no end to what the heart desires. But it's a lot different for a kid who is caught in a whirlwind of life's troubles. For him, all of the world's problems seem nothing before something that is the world to him – a new pair of shoes.
The simple wish of having a new pair of shoes is what can provide him all the happiness and comfort.
'Red Colour ke Jootey' is the story of a kid who grew up before his time. Did he find the comfort he was longing for? Tune in to find out.
Published: 21 Jul 2021,09:06 AM IST