'Adhoori Kahani' – A Story Without an End

Tune in to listen to a story of a writer who is unable to put his story together.
(Image: The Quint/Aman Verma)
All journeys don't necessarily culminate in the destination – some journeys exist without an end.
Much like these journeys, some stories remain unfinished, and not all stories have a happily ever after. 'Adhoori Kahani' is one such story of lingering around.
In this episode of Qisse Kahaniyaan, tune in to listen to Alif recite the story of a once successful writer who finds it hard to put his stories together – the one he wants to write and the one he is.
He is battling his own demons as he works on a story he finds hard to complete.
What was it that changed the course of his life? Will the master storyteller be able to complete his story? Find out in this episode of Qisse Kahaniyaan.
