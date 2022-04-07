How SDMC Mayor’s Attempt To Shut Meat Shops Did Nothing but Create Confusion

In an unprecedented move on 4 April, the Mayor of the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) proposed to shut meat shops under his jurisdiction during the Navratri festival, which will last till 11 April.

In a letter to the South Delhi commissioner, Mayor Mukkesh Suryaan – a Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) leader – argued that “in view of the sentiments and feelings of the general public, necessary directions may be issued to the officers concerned to take necessary action for the closure of meat shops during the nine-day period”.

This sudden proposal to blanket ban meat shops led to large-scale confusion and tension across meat shops in south Delhi.