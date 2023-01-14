Podcast: Do I Like Kuttey?

Pratikshya Mishra reviews Kuttey.
Picture this, you spend a month trying to get a reservation at the new restaurant in town and order your favourite dish. After all that, the dish doesn't live up to the hype and you find yourself missing the comfort of the instant noodles you left at home. That's what Aasmaan Bhardwaj's Kuttey feels like.
Tune in to this episode for my full review.
