Podcast | Media Trials: Can Judiciary and Journalism Coexist?

Satish Maneshinde and Manisha Pande discuss media trials and their impact on judiciary.
Photo Credit: The Quint
In the second episode of The Big Story, our hosts Anjali and Prateek discuss media trials with Manisha Pande, the executive editor of Newslaundry, and Satish Maneshinde, a lawyer with more than forty years of experience.
Media trials involve using the press and television to create a public opinion about an accused individual, which may influence the outcome of their court case. In the last 3-4 years, the media has been said to run 'kangaroo courts' and hamper the due judicial process.
Satish sheds light on the effects of a media trial in the courtroom and how the famous saying, ‘Judges live in an ivory tower’ is irrelevant today. He also talks about his high-profile cases involving celebrities like Aryan Khan and Rhea Chakraborty, and his game plan for handling the media hype around them.
Whereas, Manisha discusses the relationship between media and the judiciary, the two pillars of our democracy. She goes into the good, bad, and ugly aspects of media trials, and elaborates on what she feels is the intent behind malicious reporting. Tune in for an insightful chat.
