Podcast | Media Trials: Can Judiciary and Journalism Coexist?

In the second episode of The Big Story, our hosts Anjali and Prateek discuss media trials with Manisha Pande, the executive editor of Newslaundry, and Satish Maneshinde, a lawyer with more than forty years of experience.

Media trials involve using the press and television to create a public opinion about an accused individual, which may influence the outcome of their court case. In the last 3-4 years, the media has been said to run 'kangaroo courts' and hamper the due judicial process.