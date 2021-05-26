From Coronil to O2 Shortages: Analysing Baba Ramdev’s COVID Claims

Yoga guru Baba Ramdev has once again angered the healthcare community with his comments on COVID. While previously, he peddled Patanjali's herbal concoction Coronil to be a "100 percent cure" without any scientific basis. Now, he has offended allopathic doctors across India with unscientific claims, mockery, and insensitivity while downplaying the severity of the pandemic.

The controversy surrounding Baba Ramdev’s statements started amid the breakdown of health infrastructure and oxygen shortages due to the virus, which has claimed over three lakh lives. One of his videos surfaced online on 21 May, where he is seen blaming COVID patients for not “breathing properly". In the video, he can be heard saying: