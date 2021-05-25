Some Get FIRs, Ramdev Gets ‘Letter’: Centre’s Selective Hounding 

(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
During the first wave of the pandemic, FIRs against journalists, criminalisation of the Tablighi Jamaat, the arrest of comedian Munawar Faruqui, had already exposed how the government selectively used the COVID-19 regulations to stifle dissent.
Just like the first wave, “COVID policing” in the second wave is also being selectively used as a political tool. Provisions of the Indian Penal Code, Epidemic Diseases Act, Disaster Management Act, Information Technology Act, and indiscriminate police raids are being used against those accused of “defaming the government”.
While the law itself doesn’t contemplate any such form of defamation.
Recently, Baba Ramdev was part of a live session where he made a statement on doctors providing allopathic treatment for COVID-19. Reading from his mobile in a video that has now gone viral, Ramdev could be heard saying, “Allopathy is such a stupid science that first chloroquine failed; then Remdesivir failed; then antibiotics failed; then steroids failed; then plasma therapy was banned.”
The Yoga guru then went on to claim that no medicine was working against COVID-19-related fever as the drugs were only reducing the temperature, but were not treating the virus causing it.
Further, the IMA asked the health minister to either “accept the challenge and accusations of this gentleman and dissolve modern medical facilities, or boldly face and prosecute the person for his words of arson on the sovereignty of the country.”
The “letter” might have led Ramdev to take back his words, but it did not deter him from making new scandalous statements that directly attacked the work of healthcare workers otherwise hailed as COVID Warriors.
This clearly comes across as a polarising attempt to not only fuel the prevailing misconceptions and misinformation on COVID treatment, but also to wage a war between homoeopathy and allopathy. Further, this proves that the Health Ministry’s letter lacked real teeth, and was merely a tactic to water down the backlash.
In UP, the National Security Act – a draconian preventive detention law – was invoked against a distressed man who posted an SOS call for oxygen as a last attempt to save his family member from succumbing to COVID-19. This is one of the various FIRs lodged in UP against journalists, local residents, and private hospitals, who factually brought attention to the ground reality and demanded the government’s attention to the crisis.
In what might be termed a “new low,” on 23 May, junior doctors at Jhansi’s Maharani Laxmibai Medical College were taken into custody by local police after they tried to present a memorandum, which listed demands and flaws of the college, to Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, who was visiting the college to take stock of the COVID facilities.
The government’s trend of invoking the Epidemic Diseases Act, IT Act, and provisions under the IPC for “COVID policing” shows its misplaced priorities. It reveals how these laws, which give excessive powers to executive discretion, become tools for political exploitation.
Article 19(2) of the Indian Constitution does allow for the curbing of free speech on the ground of safeguarding public health. The provisions under the Epidemic Diseases Act, Disaster Management Act, and hate speech provisions under the IPC and the IT Act are laws that allow the government to curb misinformation that is detrimental to public health.
Meanwhile, Baba Ramdev, Sambit Patra, Tejasvi Surya, and Kangana Ranaut, whose rumour-mongering and spreading of fear and disinformation, are all in the public domain, are going scot-free.
Despite their adverse impact on the morale and efforts of COVID warriors and healthcare professionals, the likes of Ramdev are being allowed to undermine public health with impunity.
