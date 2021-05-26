‘Apologise or Pay Rs 1,000 Cr’: IMA’s Defamation Notice to Ramdev

Amid uproar over several controversial comments made by Baba Ramdev over allopathy and allopathic doctors with respect to COVID-19, the Indian Medical Association (IMA) has sent him a defamation notice to either issue an apology within 15 days or pay Rs 1,000 crore.

The notice, served by IMA (Uttarakhand) Secretary Ajay Khanna on behalf of 2,000 doctors who are part of the body, calls Ramdev’s remarks a criminal act.

Further, the notice demands that Ramdev make a video clip contradicting all his allegations and circulate it on all social media platforms, The Indian Express reported.