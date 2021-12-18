If Good Things Come to Those Who Wait, Then How Should One Be 'Muntazir'?

In this episode, we explore how poets have written about the theme of 'intezaar' or wait.
It is said that one should not wait for things to happen, instead, we should make them happen. But then it is also believed that good things come to those who wait. What is it that one should do?
'Muntazir' means the state of waiting for something or someone. In Urdu poetry, the subject of the poets' wait is often the lover, and shayar's ultimate fantasy is the moment of 'vasl' or union with them.
The delay in vasl is the period that the shayar spends in hijr or separation from their lover. And moments spent in this separation is what makes the shayar become muntazir of the glad tidings that await them.
In this episode, we explore how poets have written about the theme of 'intezaar' or wait. We do this by reading some of the gems by Faiz, Daagh, and Sahir Ludhianvi, among others.
Tune in.
