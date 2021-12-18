If Good Things Come to Those Who Wait, Then How Should One Be 'Muntazir'?

The delay in vasl is the period that the shayar spends in hijr or separation from their lover. And moments spent in this separation is what makes the shayar become muntazir of the glad tidings that await them.



In this episode, we explore how poets have written about the theme of 'intezaar' or wait. We do this by reading some of the gems by Faiz, Daagh, and Sahir Ludhianvi, among others.



Tune in.