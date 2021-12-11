Urdu Poetry and How Choosing 'Umeed' Makes Everything Possible

Urdu poetry and ways in which poets tell us to choose 'umeed' everyday.
(Image: Aroop Mishra / The Quint)
'Umeed' means hope. And as attributed to American author, Helen Keller, this quote reaffirms that if you wrap your head around anything, nothing is impossible:
'Hope sees the invisible, feels the intangible, and achieves the impossible'
In this episode of Urdunama, we explore how poets have written about their hopes.
Tune in.
