Lessons From a Hard Past : You Can Always Have a New 'Ibtida'

Tune in for the gems of Josh Malihabadi, Jigar Moradabadi, and others on the idea of hopeful beginnings.
(Image: The Quint/ Aroop Mishra)
'Ibtida' means a beginning and 'inteha' means ending of something after having reached an extent. The beginning could be of a relationship, or of an activity. And, since every beginning is a start of an effort, 'ibtida' holds a special place in Urdu poetry that brings hope and comfort to our hearts.
In this episode, The Quint's Fabeha Syed explores how to find those ends in which a new 'ibtida' can blossom.
Tune in.
