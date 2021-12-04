Lessons From a Hard Past : You Can Always Have a New 'Ibtida'

Fabeha Syed
Podcast
Published:

|

(Image: The Quint/ Aroop Mishra)

'Ibtida' means a beginning and 'inteha' means ending of something after having reached an extent. The beginning could be of a relationship, or of an activity. And, since every beginning is a start of an effort, 'ibtida' holds a special place in Urdu poetry that brings hope and comfort to our hearts.

In this episode, The Quint's Fabeha Syed explores how to find those ends in which a new 'ibtida' can blossom.

Tune in.

