Decoding India’s COVID Surge, New Variants With Dr RR Gangakhedkar

Maharashtra, the state which has reported the highest new cases so far, is slowly inching back to its worst phases of COVID cases last year. The state reported 8,293 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, more than half of the total cases reported nationally.

In previous episodes, we have discussed in detail with experts about the spike in cases in Maharashtra and also how to register for vaccinations in the second phase.

For today’s episode, we had the opportunity to speak to Dr RR Gangakhedkar, who is former head of epidemiology and communicable diseases, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) – and was the face of the health body in the initial months of the pandemic – on what is causing the rise in cases in India, about the new indigenous COVID variants discovered and how concerned should we be.