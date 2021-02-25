FAQ: How to Register for Phase 2 Vaccination? What’s Different?

To register, one will have to prove their age – so as to ascertain their eligibility. For this, one needs either present a Voter ID or an Aadhaar card.

The beneficiary will have to download the Co-WIN app and register, while the back-end is expected to fetch the data from two sources – Aadhaar and electoral roll. Following this, other details can be updated.

Those who have the required photo identification can also directly go to the vaccination site and register themselves.

“If the eligible beneficiaries have a photo identity, they can go to the vaccination site (to get registered); there will be a walk-in facility. There will be volunteers who will be recruited; they will help these people to register and fix an appointment,” Guleria told The Indian Express.