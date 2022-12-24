Podcast | Cirkus Movie Review: Rohit Shetty's Worst Film?

In this episode of Do I Like It, Pratikshya Mishra reviews Rohit Shetty's Cirkus.
Photo: The Quint
Cirkus, directed by Rohit Shetty is tackling an intriguing concept – the stigma surrounding adoption and the outdated idea of ‘lineage’ or apna khoon (one’s own blood) – but it’s relegated to a few preachy dialogues spoken directly to the audience and then to the characters.
Tune in to listen to my review of Cirkus.
In life, things happen. And even if nothing happens, that’s something happening. So, on this show, we talk about things that happen. We get an esteemed panel of highly jobless people to answer the million-dollar question: Do I Like It?
Now, ‘It’ can be a movie, a song, a gadget, or the latest viral trend. But the question remains the same. So, if you like listening to people talk about things, tune in, and we’ll tell you: Do I Like It?
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)