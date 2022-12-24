Podcast | TVF Pitchers Season 2: Worth the 7-Year Wait?

In the first season of TVF's hit web show, the gang had to fight their inner demons, sacrifice family, relationships, etc. But now, they’re in the ruthless world of startups. They have 24 employees to take care of. And this is what I feel is the biggest strength of Season 2. Just like their app Pragati.AI, the writers pivoted at the right time to make a feel-good show more mature, realistic, and murky.

In this episode of Do I Like It, I review the second season of TVF Pitchers, starring Naveen Kasturia, Arunabh Kumar, and Abhay Mahajan.