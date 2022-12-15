Podcast | Tathastu Review: Zakir Khan is The Noam Chomsky of Comedy

Prateek Lidhoo reviews Zakir Khan's Tathastu
Photo Credit: The Quint
Zakir Khan released his much-anticipated stand-up special Tathastu on Prime Video on 1 December. I have been a fan of his comedy for a while now, but this one hits closer home. After three rewatches, these are my thoughts about not just the special, but Zakir Khan - the comedian, the artist, the man.
Tune in!
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)