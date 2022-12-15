Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast | Tathastu Review: Zakir Khan is The Noam Chomsky of Comedy

Podcast | Tathastu Review: Zakir Khan is The Noam Chomsky of Comedy

These are my thoughts about not just the special, but Zakir Khan - the comedian, the artist, the man.
Prateek Lidhoo
Podcast
Published:

Prateek Lidhoo reviews Zakir Khan's Tathastu

|

Photo Credit: The Quint

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Prateek Lidhoo reviews Zakir Khan's Tathastu</p></div>

Zakir Khan released his much-anticipated stand-up special Tathastu on Prime Video on 1 December. I have been a fan of his comedy for a while now, but this one hits closer home. After three rewatches, these are my thoughts about not just the special, but Zakir Khan - the comedian, the artist, the man.    

Tune in!

Also ReadPodcast | Virbhadra Singh - The Politician Who Won All Battles | Siyasat
Also ReadPodcast | Jaun Elia: Heartbreak, Despair, and Some of His Best Nazms
Also ReadPodcast | Qala And Fractured Mother-Daughter Relationships in Films

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT