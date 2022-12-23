Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Podcast | Do I Like Nayanthara's Connect?

Podcast | Do I Like Nayanthara's Connect?

Does the Nayanthara-starrer film connect with the audience as deeply as it intends to? Tune in to find out
Soundarya Athimuthu
Podcast
Published:

Soundarya Athimuthu review Nayanthara's Connect

|

Photo Credit: The Quint

)<div class="paragraphs"><p>Soundarya Athimuthu review Nayanthara's Connect</p></div>

Connect is a horror-drama switching swiftly between fear and faith. This Nayanthara-starrer will leave you wanting to take the first step to healing from personal losses. But does the film connect with the audience as deeply as it intends to?

Find out in this review by Soundarya Athimuthu.

Also ReadPodcast | Hari Dev Doshi: 3-Time Rajashtan CM Who Could Never Finish His Term
Also ReadPodcast: How Do Bollywood Comedies Work? Govinda Naam Mera Review

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

SCROLL FOR NEXT