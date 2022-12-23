Podcast | Do I Like Nayanthara's Connect?

Soundarya Athimuthu review Nayanthara's Connect
Photo Credit: The Quint
Connect is a horror-drama switching swiftly between fear and faith. This Nayanthara-starrer will leave you wanting to take the first step to healing from personal losses. But does the film connect with the audience as deeply as it intends to?
Find out in this review by Soundarya Athimuthu.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)