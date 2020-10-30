Can Munger Unrest Spell More Trouble for JD(U) in Remaining Polls?

Given the timing of the Munger violence, the anger and uproar has also taken political undertones.

The last phase of Durga puja festivities plunged into chaos in Munger — a city in Bihar after it witnessed mob violence and arson attacks against the administration.

The last phase of Durga puja festivities plunged into chaos in Munger, a city in Bihar, after it witnessed mob violence and arson attacks against the administration. This was in protest of what happened four days earlier on 26 October, when 21-year-old Anurag Poddar died and a dozen were injured amid a clash over a delay in Durga Puja idol immersion. While locals allege police opened fire at devotees, the cops denied firing and alleged that the shots were fired by anti-social elements from within the crowd.

But, three days after his demise and just a day after the first phase of Bihar elections wrapped up, violence erupted in the city, as residents vandalised at least three police stations, Purabsarai, Mufassil, and Basudeopur.

This prompted the Election Commission to immediately remove SP Lipi Singh and DM Rajesh Meena and appoint a new SP and DM.

Given the timing of the incident anger and uproar over the incident has also taken political undertones, will it impact the remaining phases and the outcome of Bihar election? Tune in!