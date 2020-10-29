Munger Unrest: EC Seeks SP’s Removal; Shops to Reopen Tomorrow

At least 3 police stations were vandalised, with vehicles in the compound set ablaze. The Quint A vehicle in flames after it was set on fire by an angry mob during a protest over recent police firing during a Durga Puja event, in Munger, Thursday, 29 October. | (Photo: PTI, edited by The Quint) India At least 3 police stations were vandalised, with vehicles in the compound set ablaze.

The Chamber of Commerce has decided to call of their strike in Bihar’s Munger, after a day of heavy protests and Election Commission’s subsequent order to remove the SP and the DM of the city.

At least 3 police stations, Purabsarai, Mufassil, and Vasudeopur, were vandalised and vehicles in the compound set ablaze in Munger, three days after the demise of resident Anurag Poddar. Anurag Poddar, 21, was killed after police allegedly opened fire amid a clash over a delay in Durga Puja immersion in Bihar’s Munger on Monday, 26 October. Nearly 100 people took to the streets and protested against the administration. The SP office was also attacked by an angry crowd. DIG Manu Maharaj, along with the police force, has also started patrolling the streets of Munger to take stock of the situation.

ADG of Bihar Amit Kumar had come to city, in a chopper, to monitor the prevailing situation. However, when he was supposed to leave, a crowd of protesters gathered around him and eventually it was too dark for him to fly out. The police has now dispersed the protesters.

REMOVAL OF THE SP AND DM

In the meantime, the Election Commission of India (EC) has ordered the immediate removal of SP and DM of Munger. An inquiry has also been ordered into the incident by Asangba Chuba Ao, Divisional Commissioner, Magadh, that has to be completed within the next seven days, reported news agency ANI. New DM and SP will be posted in Munger shortly on Thursday.

STARTLNG VISUALS

Startling visuals have emerged from Munger.

Munger SP vehicle attacked

Mob set a police vehicle on fire in Munger

Bata chowk, Munger

Munger city under lockdown

WHAT ARE THE TRADERS SAYING?

Earlier in the day, Munger’s chamber of commerce demanded a judicial probe into the event that led to Poddar’s demise.

Munger Chamber of Commerce demands judicial probe

The traders body, in the city, had also called for a bandh in the city. However, following the suspension of SP Lipi Singh and DM Rajesh Meena, the DIG has requested them to open shops and normalise the situation. The body is yet to take a call on that.

WHAT HAD HAPPENED ON THE NIGHT OF DURGA IMMERSION?

Anurag Poddar, 21, was killed after police allegedly opened fire amid a clash over a delay in Durga Puja immersion in Bihar’s Munger on Monday, 26 October. Around 30 people were also injured, according to The Indian Express. The Indian Express reported that, traditionally, the Badi Durga idol is immersed first in Munger. However, the police was keen on immersing over 25 idols before midnight. Thus, several organisers objected and a clash broke out with stones allegedly being pelted at the police posse. Around 20 police personnel were injured, according to the report. The police also reportedly found three country-made pistols with both live and empty cartridges. The police has claimed that they were compelled to fire in the air, in a bid to disperse the mob. The mob, on its part, retaliated with counter-firing, alleged the police, according to The Indian Express.

POLITICAL BACKGROUND

Thursday’s protests in Munger come a day after the city went to poll, as part of the first phase of Bihar elections. Many are blaming Bihar CM Nitish Kumar for the police firing, following which Anurag Poddar died.

Sharing a press release condemning the Nitish Kumar government, Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala tweeted that this is the second time in 72 hours that Bihar is engulfed in flames.