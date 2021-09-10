Between Health Crisis & Insurance – What Challenges Does The Middle Class Face?

The last eighteen months of the COVID-19 pandemic have impacted the life of millions of Indians. Spurred by this terrible health crisis, thousands of people found themselves face to face with emergency hospital admissions and the maze of pills and insurance payouts that follow.

Excluding the organised sector and those who come under Ayushman Bharat, a minimum of 36-50 crore have no or minimal insurance cover. Even those who have invested in insurance policies found them falling short of their requirements.

But after the COVID-19 experience, there has been a quantum jump in buying of insurance cover.