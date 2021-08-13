The Kathak Dancer Who Dons Many Hats — Meet the Multifaceted Shovana Narayan

It’s not easy to combine different aspects of one's personality seamlessly but Shovana Narayan does exactly that and more. Not only is she a Padma Shri Award-winning Kathak dancer but also a member of the civil accounts service of the Government of India and a European diplomat’s wife.

I got the chance to narrate the anecdotes of her life that led her to where she is now — a stellar Kathak performer and a vivacious storyteller.

In the second episode of the Over2Shailaja, I chat with Shovana Narayan about her life's journey. From the ordinary to the fascinating — she tells us about how she learnt to conduct classes over Zoom in the pandemic and her quest to uncover old Kathak villages across India. Tune in!