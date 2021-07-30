India's Population Can Be an Asset, But Are We Implementing the Right Policies?

India's young population is the envy of a fast-ageing world. By 2040, as many as 1.3 billion people from across the world will be over 60 years of age. This means that the dependency ratio – that is the need to avail support from younger people – will grow, as older people will need assistance from the younger population.

India is superbly placed to be able to provide that kind of manpower to so many countries.