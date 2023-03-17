'Yesterday Was a Fairy Tale': Alanna Panday Shares Wedding Pics With Ivor McCray

Bollywood actor Ananya Panday's cousin Alanna Panday tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend Ivor McCray in Mumbai on 16 March. Several Bollywood celebrities were on the guest list of the star-studded wedding, including superstar Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri Khan.

Alanna and Ivor got engaged last year in 2021. Alanna is a model and a content creator by profession. She is the daughter of Chunky's brother, Chikki Panday, and his wife, Deanne Panday.

Taking to Instagram on 17 March, Alanna shared some stunning photos from her fairy-tale wedding with Ivor and wrote, "Yesterday was a fairy tale, I love you more than anything in the world @ivor can’t wait to start a family with you."

Here are the photos: