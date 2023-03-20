Pics: Swara Bhasker Stuns in Pakistani Designer's Lehenga for Wedding Reception

Swara Bhasker Stuns in Lehenga by Pakistani Designer at Her Wedding Reception.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter)
Newlyweds Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad hosted a grand wedding reception in Delhi last week. The happy couple has now hosted another wedding reception wherein the bride wore a beautiful lehenga designed by a Pakistani designer. The designer is called Ali Xeeshaan.
She took to Instagram to write about the designer, "A sneak peek into the stunning @alixeeshantheaterstudio. Lehenga set that @alixeeshanempire kindly made and sent across to me from all the way across the border! Special thanks to @natrani for making this possible!"
The couple tied the knot under the Special Marriage Act, 1954 earlier this year.
Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad hosted their second wedding reception.
Swara and Fahad's second wedding reception was an intimate affair.
Swara and Fahad were all smiles for the photographs.
The bride stunned in Ali Xeeshan's lehenga design.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)