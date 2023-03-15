Swara Bhasker shares more pics from her pre-wedding festivities with Fahad Ahmad.

Actor Swara Bhasker and political activist Fahad Ahmad are all set to exchange vows traditionally. However, the couple got married in a court marriage under the Special Marriage Act, 1954, on 6 January, earlier this year.

On Tuesday, 14 March, Swara took to social media to share some pictures from her pre-wedding festivities with Fahad that are currently being held in Delhi. She captioned one of her posts, "Haldi in some cultures, Ubtan and Maiyan in some, but love is a language all cultures understand. #SwaadAnusaar."

Take a look at the photos here: