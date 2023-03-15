Swara Bhasker shares more pics from her pre-wedding festivities with Fahad Ahmad.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Swara Bhasker and political activist Fahad Ahmad are all set to exchange vows traditionally. However, the couple got married in a court marriage under the Special Marriage Act, 1954, on 6 January, earlier this year.
On Tuesday, 14 March, Swara took to social media to share some pictures from her pre-wedding festivities with Fahad that are currently being held in Delhi. She captioned one of her posts, "Haldi in some cultures, Ubtan and Maiyan in some, but love is a language all cultures understand. #SwaadAnusaar."
Take a look at the photos here:
Fahad clicks a selfie with Swara as she flaunts her mehendi.
Swara and Fahad share a romantic moment during their mehendi ceremony.
Swara dances during her mehendi ceremony.
Fahad and Swara pose with their friends and family.
Swara and Fahad perform traditional rituals of the Haldi ceremony.
Fahad and Swara hug each other.
Swara plays Holi with her friend.
Fahad and Swara share a hug.
Fahad gets smeared with turmeric.
Swara and Fahad during their Haldi ceremony.
