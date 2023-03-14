Pics: Swara Bhasker Dresses up as a Telugu Bride for Carnatic Musical Evening

Actor Swara Bhasker and political activist Fahad Ahmad are all set to tie the knot with traditional ceremonies this week. The couple got married in a court marriage under the Special Marriage Act, 1954, on 6 January.

Several photos from the couple's pre-wedding ceremonies in Delhi have surfaced on the internet. On Tuesday, 14 March, Swara also took to social media to share some pictures from the Carnatic musical night that was part of her pre-wedding festivities.

She captioned the post, "Music is the language of love. Carnatic vocal recital at the #SwaadAnusaar wedding festivities!"

Here are some pictures from the event: