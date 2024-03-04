SRK-Gauri to Alia-Ranbir: What Celebs Wore at Radhika-Anant's Pre-Wedding Event

Here's what celebs wore for the third day of Radhika-Anant's pre-wedding function.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Several Bollywood celebrities were part of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's grand pre-wedding celebration, which took place in Jamnagar, Gujarat. The three-day-long event began on 1 March and ended on Sunday, 3 March.
Celebrities dressed their stylish best for the star-studded event. Here's what Ranbir Kapoor, Shah Rukh Khan, Ananya Panday, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, and Deepika Padukone, among others, wore for the function.
Shah Rukh Khan looked dapper in a cream kurta and Gauri Khan shined bright in a blue attire. AbRam, who was accompanying his parents, wore a black traditional outfit.
While Rajinikanth donned a traditional lungi, his wife Latha and daughter Aishwarya twinned in red attires.
Suhana Khan looked like a vision in a golden-beige saree.
Shanaya Kapoor chose a red and golden saree for the evening.
While Saif Ali Khan and Taimur twinned in black kurtas, Kareena Kapoor looked radiant in a golden outfit.
Aditya Roy Kapur chose an embroidered white kurta for the evening.
Ananya Panday turned heads in her red lehenga.
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt twinned in subtle beige outfits.
Boney Kapoor was seen in a black kurta which he paired with dark shades.
While Madhuri Dixit wore a cream saree, Sriram Nene complimented her look in a maroon kurta.
Salman Khan was also seen in a shimmery black attire.
