Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Dance to 'Veer Zaara' Song at Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan attended Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's three-day-long pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar, Gujarat. During an event on Sunday, 3 March, the couple danced to a romantic song from Veer Zaara.
While Shah Rukh was dressed in an off-white kurta, Gauri looked stunning in her blue traditional attire. In a video that surfaced online, singer Udit Narayan can also be seen performing as Shah Rukh and Gauri danced together.
Anant and Radhika's pre-wedding kicked off on Friday, 1 March and ended on Sunday, 3 March. Several global icons, sports stars, and Bollywood celebrities were part of the celebration, including Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg, Rihanna, Ivanka Trump, Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, MS Dhoni, and Sania Nehwal, among others.