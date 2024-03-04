Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Dance to 'Veer Zaara' Song at Anant-Radhika's Pre-Wedding

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan attended Radhika Merchant and Anant Ambani's three-day-long pre-wedding bash in Jamnagar, Gujarat. During an event on Sunday, 3 March, the couple danced to a romantic song from Veer Zaara.

While Shah Rukh was dressed in an off-white kurta, Gauri looked stunning in her blue traditional attire. In a video that surfaced online, singer Udit Narayan can also be seen performing as Shah Rukh and Gauri danced together.