Satish Kaushik Celebrated Holi at Javed Akhtar's Party a Day Before His Demise

The sudden demise of actor-director Satish Kaushik has taken the film industry and his fans by shock. The 66-year-old actor passed away due to a heart attack on early Thursday, 9 March. Just a day before his demise, the veteran actor was spotted at Javed Akhtar's Holi party in Mumbai, where he celebrated the festival with several other Bollywood celebrities, including the newlyweds Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal.

Kaushik took to Instagram on 8 March to share some photos from the celebration, which are now his last social media post. He captioned the post, "Colourful Happy Fun Holi party at Janki Kutir Juhu by @jaduakhtar @babaazmi @azmishabana18 @tanviazmiofficial .. met the newly wed beautiful couple @alifazal9 @therichachadha @mahimachaudhry1 wishing Happy Holi to everyone."

