ADVERTISEMENT

Pics: Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Celebrate Holi

Here's how Bollywood is celebrating Holi.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

It's Holi, and Bollywood is celebrating the festival in full swing. Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Javed Akhtar were clicked playing Holi with Anu Malik and others. Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Soha Ali Khan and others celebrities also had a blast playing with colours. Soha took to Instagram to post a fun video. Katrina Kaif shared photos of her and Vicky Kaushal playing with Vicky's family.

Also Read

Holi 2023: List of Bollywood Films to Watch With Your Family on Holi

Holi 2023: List of Bollywood Films to Watch With Your Family on Holi

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×