Pics: Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Katrina Kaif, Vicky Celebrate Holi
Here's how Bollywood is celebrating Holi.
It's Holi, and Bollywood is celebrating the festival in full swing. Farhan Akhtar, Shibani Dandekar, Javed Akhtar were clicked playing Holi with Anu Malik and others. Richa Chadha, Ali Fazal, Soha Ali Khan and others celebrities also had a blast playing with colours. Soha took to Instagram to post a fun video. Katrina Kaif shared photos of her and Vicky Kaushal playing with Vicky's family.
