Salman Khan, Sohail Khan in Inside Pics From Arbaaz Khan & Sshura Khan's Wedding

(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor-producer Arbaaz Khan tied the knot with make-up artist Sshura Khan on 24 December in Mumbai. The wedding was an intimate affair, attended by the couple's friends and family, and was held at Arbaaz's sister Arpita Khan Sharma's residence.
In new pictures from the wedding ceremony, the newlywed couple could be seen with Arbaaz's son Arhaan, Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and other members of the Khan family.
Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan tied the knot on 24 December.
Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma were also present at the wedding.
Salman Khan posed with the newlyweds.
Sohail Khan and his sons also posed with Arbaaz and Shura.
The wedding took place at Arbaaz’s sister, Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence.
The newlywed couple also posed with Arhaan.
Arbaaz and Sshura looked very happy on their special day.
Arbaaz was all smiles for a picture with his son.
The Khan family also took a group picture together.
