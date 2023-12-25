Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019'A Lifetime of Love': Arbaaz Khan & Sshura Khan Tie the Knot

Arbaaz Khan posed with wife Sshura Khan after their wedding which was attended by Salman Khan.
Arbaaz Khan posed with his wife Sshura Khan after their intimate wedding which was attended by Salman Khan, among others. The actor took to his Instagram to share a few pictures as well. He wrote, "In the presence of our loved ones, me and mine begin a lifetime of love and togetherness from this day on! Need all your blessings and good wishes on our special day."

The wedding took place at Arbaaz’s sister, Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence.

Arbaaz Khan posed with his wife Sshura Khan after their quiet wedding. 

The couple looked happy. 

The wedding took place at Arbaaz’s sister, Arpita Khan Sharma’s residence.

