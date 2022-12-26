ADVERTISEMENT

In Pics: Arbaaz, Sohail & Others Attend Arpita Khan's Daughter's Birthday Bash

Riteish Deshmukh and others also attended the birthday party.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma threw a lavish birthday party for her daughter on 25 December. The birthday party was attended by Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan and more. Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia were also present with their children at the birthday party. Check out the pictures from the birthday bash.

ADVERTISEMENT
Also Read

Salman Khan's Bodyguard Shera's Son To Make His Bollywood Debut Soon: Report

Salman Khan's Bodyguard Shera's Son To Make His Bollywood Debut Soon: Report

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×