In Pics: Arbaaz, Sohail & Others Attend Arpita Khan's Daughter's Birthday Bash
Riteish Deshmukh and others also attended the birthday party.
Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan Sharma threw a lavish birthday party for her daughter on 25 December. The birthday party was attended by Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan and more. Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia were also present with their children at the birthday party. Check out the pictures from the birthday bash.
Topics: Aayush Sharma Arpita Khan Sharma
