In Pics: Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal Are Twinning For Their Wedding Day

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal Are Twinning For Their Wedding Festivities
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Richa Chadha wore a white sharara, while Ali complimented her in a matching sherwani.
The couple shined in stunning outfits designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla.
Richa accenturated her statement jewellery with her gorgeous outift.
The couple pose together for the camera, as Ali holds Richa's hands.
Richa and Ali look ethereal as they look outside the window in their royal outfits.
In another picture, Richa and Ali sit opposite each other and pose for the camera.
Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal, who were busy with their pre-wedding festivities a while ago, recently shared some stunning pictures of themselves twinning in white outfits from their wedding day. The actors posted the pictures from their shoot on social media on Tuesday, 4 October. Ali captioned his post, "Ek daur hum bhi hain. Ek silsila tum bhi ho." While Richa's caption read, "I got you".
Take a look at the pictures here:
