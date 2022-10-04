Richa Chadha Arrives at Mumbai Airport Post Pre-Wedding Celebrations in Delhi

Richa Chadha celebrated her pre-wedding festivities in Delhi.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Bride-to-be Richa Chadha arrived at the Mumbai airport on 3 October after attending her fun-filled pre-wedding festivities with soon-to-be husband Ali Fazal in Delhi. The couple celebrated their mehendi, sangeet and haldi in the national capital before they finally exchange the vows in Mumbai on 4 October.
Richa looked gorgeous in her red ethinic outifit and dark shades. The actor was welcomed with a large bouquet of flowers as she arrived at the aiport. She effortlessly flaunted her Mehendi while posing for the cameras.
Take a look at the video here:
As per a report by ANI, Richa and Ali also threw a grand cocktail party for their close friends and family in Delhi, wherein they were given a typical 'Dilliwala' treatment. The guests were served Delhi's best cuisines including Rajouri Garden's Chhole Bhaturey and Natraj Ki Chaat.
The couple also performed on their film Fukrey's hit song 'Ambarsariya' and 'Ranjha Ranjha' from Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai starrer Raavan, to add a romantic touch to their Sangeet ceremony.
Richa and Ali first met on the sets of Fukrey in 2012. Soon after, the two started dating and fell in love. The couple are finally tying the knot after a long wait, and will host a grand reception for their friends and family in Mumbai on 4 October.
