Ranveer Singh, Kriti Walk The Ramp At Varanasi Ghat For Manish Malhotra Show

Ranveer Singh and Kriti Sanon travelled to Kashi to walk for fashion designer Manish Malhotra's heritage show. Manish took inspiration from the handloom of Varanasi for his show, which took place against the backdrop of Namo Ghat. Several photos and videos from the show surfaced on social media. The theme of the event was 'Banarasi Saree- A tapestry of Indian culture & Craftsmen'.

Speaking to ANI about the event Ranveer said, "I was talking to the other models backstage that we have walked in many fashion shows, but this is once in a lifetime opportunity. Walking on the banks of river Ganga felt a million times better than walking at Mumbai's 5-star banquet."