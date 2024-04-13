Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Photos Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Pics: Salman Khan, Bobby Deol & Other Stars at Sohail Khan’s Eid Party

Pics: Salman Khan, Bobby Deol & Other Stars at Sohail Khan’s Eid Party

Preity Zinta, Suniel Shetty, Arbaaz Khan, and Genelia D'Souza were also among the attendees.
Quint Entertainment
Photos
Published:

Salman Khan, Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough, and Bobby Deol at Sohail Khan's Eid party.

|

(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Salman Khan, Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough, and Bobby Deol at Sohail Khan's Eid party.</p></div>
Several celebrities including Salman Khan, Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma, Preity Zinta, Bobby Deol, and Arbaaz Khan were spotted at Sohail Khan’s Eid celebrations on Thursday. Alizeh Agnihotri, Genelia D’Souza, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, and celebrity influencer Orry also attended. 

Check out the photos from the event.

Salman Khan at Sohail Khan's Eid bash.

Preity Zinta attended Sohail Khan's Eid party with her husband Gene Goodenough.

Preity Zinta at Sohail Khan's Eid bash.

Alizeh Agnihotri at Sohail Khan's Eid bash.

Genelia D'Souza at Sohail Khan's Eid bash.

Celebrity influencer Orry at Sohail Khan's Eid bash.

Suniel Shetty at Sohail Khan's Eid celebrations.

Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan at Sohail Khan's Eid bash.

Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur at Sohail Khan's Eid bash.

Bobby Deol at Sohail Khan's Eid celebrations.

Bobby Deol posing with his wife Tanya Deol.

Anup Soni with wife Juhi Babbar at Sohail Khan's Eid bash.

Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma at Sohail Khan's Eid bash.

Angad Bedi poses for pictures at Sohail Khan's Eid party. 

Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan Khan at Sohail Khan's Eid bash. 

Helen at Sohail Khan's Eid celebrations. 

Vatsal Seth at Sohail Khan's Eid bash.

