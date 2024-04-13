Pics: Salman Khan, Bobby Deol & Other Stars at Sohail Khan’s Eid Party

Salman Khan, Preity Zinta and her husband Gene Goodenough, and Bobby Deol at Sohail Khan's Eid party.
(Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)
Several celebrities including Salman Khan, Arpita Khan, Aayush Sharma, Preity Zinta, Bobby Deol, and Arbaaz Khan were spotted at Sohail Khan’s Eid celebrations on Thursday. Alizeh Agnihotri, Genelia D’Souza, Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur, and celebrity influencer Orry also attended.
Check out the photos from the event.
Salman Khan at Sohail Khan's Eid bash.
Preity Zinta attended Sohail Khan's Eid party with her husband Gene Goodenough.
Preity Zinta at Sohail Khan's Eid bash.
Alizeh Agnihotri at Sohail Khan's Eid bash.
Genelia D'Souza at Sohail Khan's Eid bash.
Celebrity influencer Orry at Sohail Khan's Eid bash.
Suniel Shetty at Sohail Khan's Eid celebrations.
Arbaaz Khan and Sshura Khan at Sohail Khan's Eid bash.
Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur at Sohail Khan's Eid bash.
Bobby Deol at Sohail Khan's Eid celebrations.
Bobby Deol posing with his wife Tanya Deol.
Anup Soni with wife Juhi Babbar at Sohail Khan's Eid bash.
Arpita Khan and Aayush Sharma at Sohail Khan's Eid bash.
Angad Bedi poses for pictures at Sohail Khan's Eid party.
Arbaaz Khan's son Arhaan Khan at Sohail Khan's Eid bash.
Helen at Sohail Khan's Eid celebrations.
Vatsal Seth at Sohail Khan's Eid bash.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)