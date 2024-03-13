Pa Ranjith Confirms Hindi Film Debut; Responds to Rumours of Collab With Ranveer

Filmmaker Pa Ranjith, known for helming films like Sarpatta Paramabarai and Kaala, recently confirmed his directorial debut in the Hindi film industry. In a recent interview, the director announced that he will be making a Hindi film soon and also responded to rumours of his collaboration with actor Ranveer Singh.
Following the release of Kaala, several reports suggested that Ranjith would be working on the biopic of tribal independence activist Birsa Munda. However, after the announcement, the project was soon put on hold. Meanwhile, there were reports that the filmmaker would also team up with Singh for a Hindi project.
Confirming his Hindi debut, Ranjith told Hindustan Times, "I am doing a film in Hindi, but the hero has not been decided yet. It will be announced at the right time." However, the filmmaker did not reveal much information about the project.
On the work front, Ranjith is expected to collaborate with Mari Selvaraj of Pariyerum Perumal fame for the second time. The director recently wrapped up shooting Thangalaan with Vikram. The historical drama, set in the Kolar Gold Mines of the pre-independence era, talks about the oppression of the tribal people by colonial power.
