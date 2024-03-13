Pa Ranjith Confirms Hindi Film Debut; Responds to Rumours of Collab With Ranveer

Filmmaker Pa Ranjith, known for helming films like Sarpatta Paramabarai and Kaala, recently confirmed his directorial debut in the Hindi film industry. In a recent interview, the director announced that he will be making a Hindi film soon and also responded to rumours of his collaboration with actor Ranveer Singh.

Following the release of Kaala, several reports suggested that Ranjith would be working on the biopic of tribal independence activist Birsa Munda. However, after the announcement, the project was soon put on hold. Meanwhile, there were reports that the filmmaker would also team up with Singh for a Hindi project.