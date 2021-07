Raj Kaushal's Demise: Raveena, Mouni, Rohit Visit Mandira Bedi

Mandira Bedi's husband, producer Raj Kaushal, passed away on 30 June due to a cardiac arrest. He was 49. Raj is survived by his wife Mandira, and kids Vir and Tara.

Mandira performed his last rites the same day and several celebrities and the couple's friends attended, including Ronit Roy and wife Neelam Singh, Ashish Chowdhry, Sameer Soni, and Huma Qureshi.

Later, Rohit Roy, Mandira's friends Vidya Malavade and Mouni Roy, Raveena Tandon, and Aditi Govitrikar visited Mandira Bedi at her residence 'RaMa'.