Mandira Bedi Speaks About the Day She & Her Family Met Tara

For the first time Mandira Bedi opened up about the day the family met Tara for the first time and why was it an overwhelming experience for her. She also spoke about being enraged as trolls called her daughter a 'street kid' some time back. Talking about the incident Mandira said that these kind of people need to be called out. "You say something to me I have no problem, but you say something about my children, I am going to have a problem".

Watch the video for more.