Mandira Bedi Speaks About the Day She & Her Family Met Tara

Mandira Bedi on her children getting along.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Mandira Bedi and her husband Raj Kaushal, who are parents to 9-year-old Vir, adopted 4-year-old daughter Tara last July. It's been almost a year that Tara has been part of this family and she is slowly adapting to the new life.. The Quint spoke to Mandira about how Tara adjusted herself and also why she decided to adopt a four-year-old instead of an infant.
For the first time Mandira Bedi opened up about the day the family met Tara for the first time and why was it an overwhelming experience for her. She also spoke about being enraged as trolls called her daughter a 'street kid' some time back. Talking about the incident Mandira said that these kind of people need to be called out. "You say something to me I have no problem, but you say something about my children, I am going to have a problem".
Watch the video for more.
Published: 23 Apr 2021,04:38 PM IST