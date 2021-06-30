ADVERTISEMENT
View Fullscreen
1/10
Ashish Chaudhary at Raj Kaushal's funeral.
(Photo: Viral Bhayani)
Mandira Bedi Performs Husband Raj Kaushal's Last Rites
Filmmaker and producer Raj Kaushal is survived by Mandira Bedi and kids Vir and Tara.
Mandira Bedi's husband Raj Kaushal passed away on Wednesday, at the age of 49. Raj was a filmmaker and producer. He is survived by Mandira and two kids, Vir and Tara.
Mandira performed her husband's last rites. Actors Sameer Soni, Huma Qureshi, Ronit Roy and other friends and family attended the funeral and paid their last respects.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT