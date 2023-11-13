Air Pollution Interactive Photos: See How Delhi’s Air Has Changed in a Week

Delhi Air Pollution 2023: (In Photos) Connaught Place, Delhi
(Photo: Ribhu Chatterjee/The Quint)
Delhi's air has gone through a rollercoaster of changes from bad to worse, to slightly better to 'the lowest AQI it has seen on Diwali in at least eight years', and now, a day after Diwali, the air quality in the city on Monday, 13 November, is back to being 'very poor'.
While the National Capital's overall AQI stood at 275 in the 'poor' category on Saturday, on Monday, its at 323, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System.
Take a look at how the smog has changed iconic Delhi sights over a week between 4 and 13 November.
India Gate on 4 November 2023 & 13 November 2023.
Netaji Statue at India Gate on 4 November 2023 & 13 November 2023.
The lakes in and around the Kartavya Path area on 4 November 2023 & 13 November 2023.
Meena Bazaar near Jama Masjid on 4 November 2023 & 13 November 2023.
Inside the bylanes of the Jama Masjid area on 4 November 2023 & 13 November 2023.
Urdu Bazaar near Jama Masjid on 4 November 2023 & 13 November 2023.
Jama Masjid on 4 November 2023 & 13 November 2023.
Connaught Place on 4 November 2023 & 13 November 2023.
Signature Bridge on 4 November 2023 & 13 November 2023.
Yamuna flood banks under the Signature Bridge on 4 November 2023 & 13 November 2023.
The residential area near the Yamuna Flood Plains on 4 November 2023 & 13 November 2023.
