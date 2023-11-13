Air Pollution Interactive Photos: See How Delhi’s Air Has Changed in a Week

Delhi's air has gone through a rollercoaster of changes from bad to worse, to slightly better to 'the lowest AQI it has seen on Diwali in at least eight years', and now, a day after Diwali, the air quality in the city on Monday, 13 November, is back to being 'very poor'.

While the National Capital's overall AQI stood at 275 in the 'poor' category on Saturday, on Monday, its at 323, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System.

Take a look at how the smog has changed iconic Delhi sights over a week between 4 and 13 November.