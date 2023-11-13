Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Fit Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Smog Engulfs Delhi (Again): Post Diwali, AQI Dips, Air Pollution Worsens in NCR

Smog Engulfs Delhi (Again): Post Diwali, AQI Dips, Air Pollution Worsens in NCR

Hours after Diwali celebrations, the air quality in Delhi deteriorated to “hazardous” levels.
Hours after Diwali celebrations, the air quality in Delhi deteriorated to “hazardous” levels.

(Photo: X (formerly Twitter))

Hours after Diwali celebrations, the air quality in Delhi deteriorated to “hazardous” levels.

On Monday, 13 November, AQI at Delhi’s Pusa crossed 970, while Anand Vihar touched 849. Overall, Delhi’s AQI stood at 275 in the “poor” category, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System.

The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed a similar pattern across the national capital region.

Noida had an AQI of 269 in the “poor” category on Monday morning, with PM 2.5 levels crossing 500. Gurugram’s PM 2.5 levels touched 500 too, with an AQI of 329 in the “very poor” category.

Days before Diwali, on Friday, rainfall had brought some respite from the poor air quality for people in Delhi NCR.

On Saturday, Delhi recorded the lowest AQI it has seen on Diwali in at least eight years. The 24-hour average AQI for Delhi stood at 220 on Sunday.

Supreme Court's Firecracker Ban Violated

PM2.5 and PM10 pollutants were the main sources of pollution on Diwali night, as the Supreme Court’s ban on firecrackers was flouted throughout the NCR region.

According to CPCB data, this was what Delhi’s Diwali AQI looked like in the previous years:

  • Diwali 2022: 312

  • Diwali 2021: 382

  • Diwali 2020: 414

  • Diwali 2019: 337

  • Diwali 2018: 281

  • Diwali 2017: 319

  • Diwali 2016: 431

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), several people complained of low visibility and increased smog.

This was, however, not just the case in Delhi. Mumbai's AQI too saw a dip post-Diwali.

