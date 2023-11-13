Smog Engulfs Delhi (Again): Post Diwali, AQI Dips, Air Pollution Worsens in NCR

Hours after Diwali celebrations, the air quality in Delhi deteriorated to “hazardous” levels.
(Photo: X (formerly Twitter))
On Monday, 13 November, AQI at Delhi’s Pusa crossed 970, while Anand Vihar touched 849. Overall, Delhi’s AQI stood at 275 in the “poor” category, according to the Air Quality Early Warning System.
The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed a similar pattern across the national capital region.
Days before Diwali, on Friday, rainfall had brought some respite from the poor air quality for people in Delhi NCR.
On Saturday, Delhi recorded the lowest AQI it has seen on Diwali in at least eight years. The 24-hour average AQI for Delhi stood at 220 on Sunday.
PM2.5 and PM10 pollutants were the main sources of pollution on Diwali night, as the Supreme Court’s ban on firecrackers was flouted throughout the NCR region.
According to CPCB data, this was what Delhi’s Diwali AQI looked like in the previous years:
Diwali 2022: 312
Diwali 2021: 382
Diwali 2020: 414
Diwali 2019: 337
Diwali 2018: 281
Diwali 2017: 319
Diwali 2016: 431
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), several people complained of low visibility and increased smog.
This was, however, not just the case in Delhi. Mumbai's AQI too saw a dip post-Diwali.
