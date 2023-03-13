Pics: Swara Bhasker-Fahad Ahmad's Best Moments From Their Pre-Wedding Ceremonies

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad share photos from their pre-wedding ceremonies.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Swara Bhasker and political activist Fahad Ahmad are all set to get married in traditional style. The couple tied the knot in a court marriage under the Special Marriage Act, 1954, on 6 January.
Now, several photos from the couple's pre-wedding ceremonies in Delhi have surfaced on the internet. Swara also took to social media to share some precious moments from her Haldi ceremony. She captioned her post, "Here’s to celebrating all the colours of life together #SwaadAnusaar."
Take a look at the pictures here:
Swara and Fahad share a romantic moment at their Haldi ceremony.
Swara and Fahad pose for a fun picture.
Swara and Fahad pose with a friend.
Fahad can't take his eyes off Swara at their Mehendi ceremony.
Swara and Fahad try the 'chaat' from their wedding.
Fahad flaunts Swara's name on his palm.
Fahad and Swara look vibrant at their Sangeet.
Swara and Fahad from their fun Haldi ceremony.
Swara gets ready for her Mehendi ceremony.
Swara and Fahad get smeared with turmeric at their Haldi ceremony.
Swara grooves to traditional music at her Mehendi ceremony.
Swara and Fahad in their traditional Telugu wedding attires.
