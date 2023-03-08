Have You Seen Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad's Quirky Wedding Invite?

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad share their wedding invite.
(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
Actor Swara Bhasker and political activist Fahad Ahmad took the internet by storm when they announced the news of their marriage on 16 February. The couple tied the knot in a court marriage under the Special Marriage Act, 1954, on 6 January. Now, the couple is all set to exchange vows in a traditional wedding ceremony in Delhi.
Bhasker and Ahmad's quirky wedding invitation has been doing the rounds on the internet, lately.
The card, designed by Prateeq and illustrated by Anupam Arunachalam, appears to be an exquisite piece of art. It creatively reveals the date of the wedding festivities, which will take place this month in Delhi, where the two met for the first time in January 2020.
Posting a picture of the wedding invitation, the makers shared some more details about the card. In their caption, they wrote, "Swara and Fahad wanted the invitation to capture how they met and fell for each other during a citizen protest, their memories of Mumbai and Marine Drive, their abiding love for the movies, and of course, for their beautiful cat, Ghalib."
Here, take a look at the card:
Ahmad is a political activist and the State President of Samajwadi Yuvjan Sabha, the youth wing of the Samajwadi Party. While Bhasker is a celebrated actor who has worked in several Bollywood films like Veere Di Wedding, Raanjhanaa, and Tanu Weds Manu Returns, among many others.
